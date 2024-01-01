Man City's hearing for their 115 Premier League charges will begin Monday

Man City's hearing for their 115 Premier League charges will begin on Monday

Manchester City may soon be learning their fate regarding the many charges put before them by the Premier League.

Per The Mirror, City’s hearing into 115 Premier League charges will begin on Monday.

The Premier League champions, who have won the last four titles, have denied wrongdoing.

However, City are accused of inflating sponsorships and using other financial tricks to avoid league requirements on profits and losses.

With clubs such as Everton and Nottingham Forest getting points penalties for far fewer breaches, fans are expectant.

"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with," Manchester City said in a February 2023 statement.

"The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position," City continued. "As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."