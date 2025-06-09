Man City's Carson leaves on contract expiry after winning 12 trophies with the club

Scott Carson will leave Manchester City when his contract expires this summer after 6 years with the side.

The 39-year-old has been at the Club since 2019 and has rarely featured under manager Pep Guardiola during his time at the side. He departs with the bizarre record of more Premier League winners' medals than appearances, having played just 108 minutes of football as the Spanish head coach preferred the likes of Zack Steffen and Stefan Ortega Moreno as backups to Ederson.

Manchester City confirmed Caron's exit on social media as the goalkeeper turned cult hero leaves in what is likely the end of his career as he prepares to turn 40 years old.

A statement read: "After six seasons with the Club, Scott Carson will leave Manchester City when his contract expires this summer.

"We would like to thank Scott for his hard work and dedication and wish him the very best of luck for the future."

Guardiola recently said he expects Ederson and Ortega Moreno to continue with the club into the new season, which does not leave room for Carson, who was unlikely to make an impact in the first team throughout the next campaign. Other departures include Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker who will be left out of the Club World Cup as the England duo look for new clubs after being cast out by Guardiola.