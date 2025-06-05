Pep Guardiola reveals post-Man City managerial dream

Pep Guardiola has admitted he would love to manage an international team at the World Cup once he finally calls time on his Man City career.

Guardiola, 54, put pen to paper on a new deal at Man City midway through last season, extending his time at the Etihad until the summer of 2027.

The legendary manager recently added to the speculation he could be looking to leave regardless of his new deal, vowing to quit if his squad gets too big.

He has now revealed that he would like to try his hand at international management sometime in the near future.

“I would love to be in a World Cup, in a Euro, a Copa America,” Guardiola said in an interview with Reuters. “I have always thought about it. But it depends on many, many things. If it happens, it’s fine. If it doesn’t happen, it’s more than fine as well.”