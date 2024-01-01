Man City re-sign Gundogan from Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan returns to Man City on a free transfer from Barcelona on a one-year contract as he reunites with teammates.

City’s Treble-winning captain has left Barcelona after a single season after he agreed to waive the last two years of his contract and return to the Manchester side.

The 33-year-old spent seven years at the Etihad Stadium between 2016 and 2023 and manager Pep Guardiola is delighted to have the club legend back at his side.

"When managers say 'this is the transfer window, anything can happen', this is the real proof.

"It was a complete surprise, unexpected. We didn't have any doubts when the possibility was open. Absolutely delighted he's back

"He knows what we want to do, he doesn't need to adapt, he knows the city, the club, the way we want to play. He'll immediately settle good."

The German scored 60 goals in 304 games in his first spell in Manchester as he looks for more success at the side who are once again fighting for the title.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain had a lot of praise for the veteran midfielder in his return this week.

“Ilkay is one of the finest professionals I have ever worked with. His dedication to football and his approach to every single training session is something special.

“He is also an exceptional midfielder. His reading of the game, his football intelligence, his technical quality and his leadership make him an excellent addition to our squad.

“To be able to bring him back here is fantastic news for everyone. He will help us in our main objective, which is to win trophies, but he will also be an inspiration to so many.”