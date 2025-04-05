Man City draw up development plan for PSG prospect Sangare

Manchester City are eyeing PSG prospect Mahamadou Sangare.

The 17 year-old striker will leave PSG at the end of the season and is on City's radar.

City's plan would be to recruit Sangare and then loan him to French partners Troyes, which is part of the City Football Group network.

However, local reporter Fabrice Hawkins states Bundesliga interest is also arriving for Sangare.

Hawkins is reporting: "Mahamadou Sangare will leave PSG at the end of the season The 18-year-old striker is at the end of the aspiring contract and has no shortage of contenders, especially in Germany.

"Manchester City is also interested in him: the idea would be to recruit him and then lend him to Troyes.

"Nothing is advanced at the moment."