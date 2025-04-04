Man City promise De Bruyne tribute with Guardiola revealing a statue is not enough

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne announced he will be leaving the club earlier today as the club announced there will be an emotional tribute for him.

The Belgian has won 16 trophies with City and scored 106 goals in 413 games over a ten-year span. Earlier today he announced he will not sign a new contract with the club, ending his ten-year association with the Citizens this summer. Manager Pep Guardiola could not speak highly enough in his press conference today as he wished him all the best.

“(De Bruyne) gave us all his humanity and of course, his influence in our success in the last decade. That would not have been possible without him. It is hard for us, his leaving.

“A decade is a long time... it is an emotional moment. We are going to enjoy the last two months here together.

When asked whether De Bruyne deserved a statue commemorating his time at the Etihad, Guardiola said: “I don’t know for sure, but I would bet a lot of money that it will happen.

“He is one of the league’s greatest midfielders. You always have to be careful with respect for other incredible players in the last 20, 30 years in this club, but come on. There is no doubt he is one of the greatest with his consistency.

“The last year and a half, he has had injury problems, but his consistency in important games and other games, there is no doubt.”

City also promised a fitting tribute to the midfielder, saying: "Manchester City will bid an emotional farewell to Kevin De Bruyne this summer when his contract expires, bringing an end to a glittering 10-year period at the Club.

"Kevin announced the news today on his personal Instagram account. The Club and all of our fans will now take the time to deliver a fitting tribute and farewell to one of the greatest players to ever play in the Premier League."

City currently have statues outside the Etihad for Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero and David Silva, as well as one of Colin Bell, Francis Lee, Mike Summerbee outside the main entrance and De Bruyne may be the next face to be added as the club gives him a proper send-off.