Guardiola on De Bruyne's departure: The doors are open for the rest of his life

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up in his latest press conference ahead this weekend's clash with Manchester United.

City make the short trip to Old Trafford this weekend as Guardiola’s side attempt to beat United for the first time since March 2024. This is the 196th Manchester derby for two sides separated by 14 points in what should be another interesting affair. Guardiola first spoke on the departure of Kevin de Bruyne which was announced earlier today.

"A sad day. A happy day for the fact that the pleasure personally that I lived this time with him. What he gave all of us, his humanity and of course I don't have to say his influence on our success in the last decade.

"It would be impossible to imagine that without him. A sad day because a part of us is leaving. When Vincent (Kompany) left or Sergio (Aguero) left or David Silva left, and I would say more names, it is a sad day.

"But still we have 10 games and hopefully 11, and six games at home that we can still enjoy with our fans and I'm pretty sure he will get the love and the recognition from all of us that he deserves.

"His assists, his goals, His vision in the final third is so difficult to replace. Over how many years and games, that makes him unique. This is a business and important players have to perform well and managers have to perform well.

"Any person can discuss their performance and in this last decade he has been outstanding. We won a lot of trophies and he has been involved in every single one. I think we will remember him. He's part of this club.

"The club said to him the doors are open for the rest of his life. Whatever he wants to do, he's part of the family of this club. The impact of some players transcends even what they do on the pitch and Kevin is one of them."

Guardiola also said that he "will bet a lot of money" that De Bruyne gets a statue at the club and that the Belgian international leaving will be will be "emotionally tough."