Man City prepared to listen to Grealish offers

Manchester City plan to listen to offers for Jack Grealish this summer.

Former Manchester United and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown claims City want to replace Grealish.

"I'm not sure about Jack Grealish. He has been in and out of the team again this season and he is not playing regularly. They are happy with what Doku and Savinho bring. I've heard that City could sign a top-class winger because they feel the squad can be strengthened in that position - that would be until next summer," he told Football Insider.

"But where does Grealish fit in the squad? He would face even fewer starts. I think if they sign a new option they might look to move him to make room. They might want to get some money back for him.

'He has a high salary as well so that would free up some of the budget. I'm sure it's something he'd be open to as well because he wants to play football - I know Jack from his time at Villa and he's always wanted to play regularly."