Man City ponder surprise market decision

Manchester City could be prepared to go into next season without making a single summer signing.

The Citizens are happy with the quality of the squad at manager Pep Guardiola’s disposal.

Per ESPN, they are not concerned about running it back after winning the Premier League last term.

City, who have four league titles in a row, also won the Club World Cup in the middle of the campaign.

The club do have concerns about the futures of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Ederson.

If all three of those players remain, while there are no other major departures, City may not make a big signing.

The club has been linked to Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes but do not want to pay his £100 million release clause.