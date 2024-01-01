Rice: Arteta confident Arsenal can beat Man City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes they are capable of winning at Manchester City at the weekend.

That is according to Declan Rice, who spoke after the team’s 0-0 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League.

Arsenal needed a David Raya penalty save to stay in this game, but may be in much better form at the weekend.

Post-game, the midfielder told TNT Sports: "The manager's just said (to us) there, we want to go there this time to win. It's crucial for our season."

"We all dig in for each other and that's going to be needed at the Etihad on Sunday," he continued.

"We watched their game last night. Teams don't want to go there and sit in, but they're so good on the ball that sometimes they sink you back.

"Sometimes you're just sat in there, not wanting to be, but you have to be so switched on because they can hurt you at any time. Last year there were a few chances we could have done better with."