Man City players sleep at training HQ on Christmas night

Manchester City's players will sleep at their training complex on Christmas night.

The Citizens are working hard to ensure they are ready to take on Everton in the early kick off on Boxing Day.

Given the short turnaround between the holiday and the game, City felt it was better for the players to stay focused.

They will entirely spend the holiday away from their families, as they look to claim a vital win.

"We train today (Tuesday), we train tomorrow (Wednesday) night, we will stay over here and we are going to play on Boxing Day," manager Pep Guardiola said.

Asked if his players may mind being asked to do this, he added: "Hopefully they want to be here, because it’s our job.”