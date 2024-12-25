Guardiola insists no personal doubts about ability amid Man City crisis

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he has no doubts about finding a way out of their form crisis.

Guardiola was asked if he was worried about failing to end their slide ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Everton.

Advertisement Advertisement

“No. I’m so positive in that,” he stated.

“Of course there are doubts about if a decision is not good or we have to do this or that but I’m so positive. We make the ordinary the extraordinary in the past.

“People at the beginning of the season started saying ‘City are going to win the Premier League in November’. The people think it’s ordinary to win and win when it’s something extraordinary.

“Now it’s a little bit the opposite, because it’s extraordinary to lose a lot of games. Some of them could have not happened, we played more than well enough to (take points). It happens for a reason.

“Even when we won I didn’t take it for granted.

“Every situation in life you make new experiences and know what you could have done better and what you could do better in the future.”

Guardiola also insists the players aren't to blame for their current situation.

“It would be easy for me to say that the reason why is the players. It would be completely unfair,” he continued.

“They tried and they are not able but it happened because of many situations and they are suffering and they want to do it to get back.

“It would be easy to clean my face. They tried and we are not able to do it together.

“There are many reasons. I could say for myself that the reason is Pep. We have won six in seven years, why should it happen now?

“There are a lot of things since the start of the season that haven’t gone well. Most of the power is ours and we have to fix it, this is the point.”