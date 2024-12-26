Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
REVEALED: Ratcliffe chiefs rejected Fernandes offer to personally bankroll Man Utd staff Wembley trip
New heavy blow for Man Utd crock Mount
Echeverri announces River Plate departure for Man City

Tarkowski upbeat on Everton form facing festive programme

Ansser Sadiq
Tarkowski upbeat on Everton form facing festive programme
Tarkowski upbeat on Everton form facing festive programmeAction Plus
Everton centre half James Tarkowski is in high spirits going into the festive season of games.

As Tarkowski and his teammates prepare for Boxing Day, he is heading into their clash with Manchester City full of optimism.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Citizens are going through a poor run of form, with gives Tarkowski hope they can cause an upset.

"I go to most games that way, to be honest," he admitted.

He added: "I know it is difficult to go to these stadiums and there is a lot of talk about Man City’s form right now, but I still look at their team and see a team full of players who are quality.

"City are a top side, so people are going to question them at the minute, but we are going there fully expecting to get a result from the game.

"We are a team in good form and we have not lost many games in the last 12 or 13 games and we are in a place where we are feeling good.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueTarkowski JamesEvertonManchester City
Related Articles
Guardiola insists no personal doubts about ability amid Man City crisis
Man City boss Guardiola defends Haaland: Everton not ideal opponent
Lennon reveals Everton almost signed Haaland for £2M