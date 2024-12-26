Tarkowski upbeat on Everton form facing festive programme

Everton centre half James Tarkowski is in high spirits going into the festive season of games.

As Tarkowski and his teammates prepare for Boxing Day, he is heading into their clash with Manchester City full of optimism.

The Citizens are going through a poor run of form, with gives Tarkowski hope they can cause an upset.

"I go to most games that way, to be honest," he admitted.

He added: "I know it is difficult to go to these stadiums and there is a lot of talk about Man City’s form right now, but I still look at their team and see a team full of players who are quality.

"City are a top side, so people are going to question them at the minute, but we are going there fully expecting to get a result from the game.

"We are a team in good form and we have not lost many games in the last 12 or 13 games and we are in a place where we are feeling good.”