Man City plan massive pay-hike for Real Madrid target Rodri
Man City plan massive pay-hike for Real Madrid target Rodri
Manchester City plan to head off Real Madrid's interest in Rodri with a massive new contract offer.

Real see Rodri as a priority target for 2025 as they prepare to lose Luka Modric.

With Toni Kroos now retired, Real view Rodri as a key target to help rebuild their midfield without the two stalwarts.

However, OkDiario says City are aware of Real's interest and are ready to block any attempts to prise their midfield ace away.

City are drawing up a massive new contract offer for Rodri, with a package being drawn up worth a staggering €450,000-a-week to keep him in England.

