Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Sporting and Real Oviedo: The historic Segunda Division derby powered in Mexico
Rabiot pricing himself out of return to football
Klopp criticises Man Utd boss Ten Hag's decision to send Sancho out on loan
Man Utd could be forced to delay Ugarte's debut

Haaland in advanced talks with Man City over new contract

Haaland in advanced talks with Man City over new contract
Haaland in advanced talks with Man City over new contract
Haaland in advanced talks with Man City over new contractAction Plus
Erling Haaland is close to agreeing terms with Manchester City over a new contract.

The striker's current deal runs to 2027.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marca says talks over a new agreement are now at an advanced stage.

However, the new arrangement will include a buyout clause, with Haaland on the radars of LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The new deal will see Haaland become the highest paid in the Premier League. Teammate Kevin de Bruyne currently holds the mantel while on £425,000-a-week.

Haaland's current deal is set at £375,000-a-week.

Mentions
LaLigaPremier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityBarcelonaReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Laporta: Gundogan did not leave due to Barcelona finances
Ballon d'Or nominees named: Messi, Ronaldo off list for first time since 2003
Man City signing Gundogan explains Barcelona exit to fans