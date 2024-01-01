Haaland in advanced talks with Man City over new contract

Haaland in advanced talks with Man City over new contract

Erling Haaland is close to agreeing terms with Manchester City over a new contract.

The striker's current deal runs to 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

Marca says talks over a new agreement are now at an advanced stage.

However, the new arrangement will include a buyout clause, with Haaland on the radars of LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The new deal will see Haaland become the highest paid in the Premier League. Teammate Kevin de Bruyne currently holds the mantel while on £425,000-a-week.

Haaland's current deal is set at £375,000-a-week.