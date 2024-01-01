Tribal Football
Bayern Munich president Hainer warns Man City, Real Madrid over Musiala plans

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer insists they're counting on Jamal Musiala for the long-term.

Indeed, Hainer insists Musiala can be a 20-year player for Bayern, despite the interest of Manchester City and Real Madrid this past summer.

Hainer was reacting to Musiala being overlooked for this year's Ballon d'Or nominees list.

He told Tz:   "We want to try everything to keep him as long as possible.

"In my opinion, he could become the second Thomas Muller and stay here for the next 20 years."

