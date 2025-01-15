Tribal Football
Man City "exchanging documents today" for Real Valladolid defender Bah

Carlos Volcano
Manchester City are set to land Real Valladolid defender Jumah Bah.

AS says Real Valladolid are close to selling  Bah to the City Football Group today.

Communications are taking place this morning with the exchange of documents.

The centre-back, one of the revelations of the season in LaLiga, could remain on loan until the end of the season at the José Zorrilla. For now, the price of the operation is not yet known.

Bah signed for Valladolid just this past summer from AIK Freetong for €1m.

