Paul Vegas
Man City need a rebuild, admits Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits his team is in need of a rebuild.

City go to Liverpool on Sunday on the back of five defeats and a draw in their last six games.

Guardiola said, "I mean that we have to rebuild, yes. We don't have players.

"We play six weeks without four centre-backs and two defensive midfielders. It is not sustainable."

He added, "I want to stay. The day it doesn't feel positive I will leave. But I want this opportunity. I will not run away.

"To rebuild the team in many ways for the rest of the season, and next season. I want that challenge and the opportunity to do that. I know what we need to do."

 

