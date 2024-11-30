Tribal Football
Most Read
Hurzeler on Brighton's Veltman: He’s one of the most underestimated players in the league
Monza coach Nesta knows fans desperate for derby win against Como
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin signs first professional contract
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong

Man City watching Gladbach midfielder Reitz

Paul Vegas
Man City watching Gladbach midfielder Reitz
Man City watching Gladbach midfielder ReitzTribalfootball
Manchester City are watching Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Rocco Reitz.

Reitz has been outstanding for Gladbach this season, helping them move to sixth place on the Bundesliga table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And his form has brought him to the attention of City's scouts, says Givemesport.

City management are in the market for a young midfielder and Reitz is now under consideration.

The 22 year-old has made 12 appearances for Gladbach so far this season.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
BundesligaPremier LeagueReitz RoccoManchester CityB. MonchengladbachFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal make contact with Chelsea, Liverpool target Gittens
Newcastle join Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City in race to sign Marmoush
REVEALED: The Bundesliga star Pep demanded on condition signing new Man City contract