Man City watching Gladbach midfielder Reitz

Manchester City are watching Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Rocco Reitz.

Reitz has been outstanding for Gladbach this season, helping them move to sixth place on the Bundesliga table.

And his form has brought him to the attention of City's scouts, says Givemesport.

City management are in the market for a young midfielder and Reitz is now under consideration.

The 22 year-old has made 12 appearances for Gladbach so far this season.

