Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Man City midfielder Rodri out for 'short period' following minor back surgery this week

Spain midfielder Rodri has undergone ⁠minor back surgery
Spain midfielder Rodri has undergone ⁠minor back surgeryReuters / Amanda Perobelli

Spain midfielder Rodri has undergone ⁠minor back surgery, his Premier League club Manchester ‌City said on Tuesday.

The 2024 ‌Ballon d'Or winner, who ‌was named the player of ‌the tournament as he captained ‌Spain to World Cup glory this month, had ‌been experiencing discomfort in his ⁠back ‌before finally opting for surgery.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"The ​midfielder had been feeling discomfort for some time ​but has now undergone a procedure to address the ⁠issue ​and will now begin a short period of rehabilitation," City said in a statement.

City ‌did not give a timeline for Rodri's return but British media reported he may miss the start of the league season, which kicks off on August 21st.

The 30-year-old Rodri, who ‌has suffered serious knee ​injuries during his career, ‌has one year left on his City contract and has been linked with a move to Real ⁠Madrid.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityRodriSpain

Related Articles

Ayyoub Bouaddi update: Man City set to sign Lille star either "now or in June 2027"

PSG make contact with Man City over Rodri deal amid Real Madrid interest

Real Madrid working on deal to sign Man City superstar Rodri