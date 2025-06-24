Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola confirms key Man City exits in summer window
Mason Mount makes Man United transfer decision
Juventus ready to offer Man United TWO players in Jadon Sancho swap deal
Man United 'make contact' with Chelsea over £52 million flop

Ex-Man City defender Onuoha excited by what Cherki already showing

Paul Vegas
Ex-Man City defender Onuoha excited by what Cherki already showing
Ex-Man City defender Onuoha excited by what Cherki already showingManchester City/X.com
Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha has quickly been won over by new signing Rayan Cherki.

The France midfielder joined City a fortnight ago from Lyon and scored a wonder goal in victory over Club World Cup opponents Al Ain on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Reflecting on Cherki's performance, Onuoha told City's website: “The skill is there, the understanding is there, the quality is there.

“As I was watching, I was thinking back to when I was playing and there were a few times in my career when something would happen and I don’t know how it’s happened.

“With some of those attackers that’s what you’re seeing. Those people that can see a different sort of game are the hardest to play against because you’re never able to read them and they will always do something you don’t expect.

“Even for Cherki’s goal, that ‘over’ to let it go for (Erling) Haaland. No one’s seen him do an ‘over’ yet so why was that the right time to do it?

“He reads it, he knows the perfect way and goes to the perfect position, Haaland sees it, perfect set and bang. It was on his right foot, which he’d used maybe once for the previous 10 minutes.

“This level of quality in my opinion, when it gets like this, creative and in flow, it’s the type of stuff that you see training and when they bring that onto game day, it’s top.”

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupPremier LeagueCherki RayanOnuoha NedumManchester CityAl AinLyon
Related Articles
Gundogan delighted with double in Man City CWC victory
Ortega hails Man City depth after victory over Al Ain
Man City boss Guardiola delighted with Ait-Nouri, Echeverri for victory over Al Ain