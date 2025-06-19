Ake full of praise for Reijnders after winning Man City debut

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake sung the praises of new teammate Tijjani Reijnders after their Club World Cup win against Wydad AC.

The 2-0 victory marked a City debut for Reijnders.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ake said of his fellow Dutchman: “I think he could be very important.

“I know him really well. I think from the first week in training you could straight away see that he fits in really well.

“You see the quality he has. I think he did very well in midfield against Wydad in tough circumstances, but I think he kept the ball really well."

He kept us moving

Ake also said, “He kept us moving and defensively as well he was very good too.

“He can play multiple positions, he can get in the box, he can get you moving and we know he’s got a lot of quality.

“With Rayan Cherki too you can see the quality has, so I’m sure there’s loads more to come from the guys.”

On the win and performance, Ake added: “On Wednesday against Wydad was the first 90 minutes in a little while.

“So obviously there is more to come, but physically I’m feeling fine and everything is good.

“It was very tough, you know, mentally and physically, you know, trying to always push, and come back as quick as possible."