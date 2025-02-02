Tribal Football
Man City midfielder Bobb hoping for comeback against Arsenal

Paul Vegas
Manchester City midfielder Oscar Bobb hopes to feature against Arsenal later today.

The Norway international suffered a leg fracture in August, but is now ready to return after 175 days. 

Bobb recalled: "I slipped, and then my foot was stuck in the grass. I could hear my leg breaking. It was really painful. 

"I called my mum and girlfriend right away. My girlfriend said I was probably the best place in the world when it comes to working back. 

"It's been about staying positive, and it wasn't the worst damage in the world. I've been out for half a year, but I've been in a good place surrounded by good people. So all is well."

