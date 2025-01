Man City make first offer for Palmeiras defender Reis

Manchester City have made a first offer for Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis.

City have already struck personal terms with the teenage stopper.

Advertisement Advertisement

Brazilian media sources state City have now tabled a first bid of €40m to Palmeiras for Reis.

City's offer was made on Friday.

They hope to close an agreement for the 18 year-old and bring him to England this month.