Eberl insists Bayern Munich "calm" over Musiala contract talks

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl insists there's no concern over the progress of new contract talks with Jamal Musiala.

Amid interest from Manchester City and Liverpool, there have been claims negotiations over Musiala's new have stalled.

The Germany attacker's current contract expires in 2026.

Eberl told ZDN: "From the outside, you think things are stalling, but inside we are continuing to work calmly. And at some point there will be a surprise."

When asked about a possible future exit clause for Musiala, Eberl replied: "I will not comment on any of the contract contents. We have learned how to properly deal with this speculation from outside. Internally, we stand together strongly."

In general, the 51-year-old was optimistic: "We are having great discussions - completely transparent and completely open. I can't say which way the decisions will go, but the discussions are on a really good basis. And that's what matters."