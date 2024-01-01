Liverpool scouts following Borussia Dortmund whizkid

Liverpool are watching the progress of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The England U21 international is impressing for BVB and is being tracked by Liverpool scouts this season, says BILD.

Bynoe-Gittens was with Manchester City before leaving their academy for Dortmund.

He is now a first team regular for BVB and his form has brought him to the attention of Premier League clubs.

Liverpool's interest has sparked speculation that Bynoe-Gittens is being considered as a replacement for Luis Diaz, who has been linked with PSG and Barcelona this year.