Man City keeper Ederson backing two teammates for Ballon d'Or

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson hopes one of two teammates wins the Ballon d'Or this year.

Ederson is backing City teammate Rodri or Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, who he plays with for Brazil, win the award.

"I hope Vinicius wins the Ballon d'Or. He deserves it based on everything he achieved last season," he said on TNT.

"On the other hand, I will also be happy if Rodri wins."

The Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on October 28.