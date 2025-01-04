Man City join interest for Lens defender Khusanov

Manchester City have joined the battle for Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

A raft of Premier League clubs are chasing Khusanov's signature this month.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City add RC Lens centre back Abdukodir Khusanov to their list for January.

"There are several top clubs interested in 20 year old centre back as he’s considered one of the best talents in his position.

"Race open, Man City are well informed."