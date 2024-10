Man City in advanced talks for St. Patrick's striker Noonan

St. Patrick's Athletic striker Michael Noonan is a target for Manchester City.

Noonan is a 16-year-old striker who has already scored three goals in his first five professional appearances.

The Dublin native also plays for Ireland's youth national teams (16 games, ten goals).

At City, he would initially be added to the U18 team.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting talks are at an advanced stage.