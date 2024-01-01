Man City hit by hefty Prem fine over kickoff delays

Premier League champions Manchester City have been fined £2.09 million by the league.

The Citizens have accepted the fine as part of an issue that has been plaguing them for two seasons.

City have been coming out late for the start and after half-time of matches at home for the past two campaigns.

The Premier League stated that City had "apologized for the accepted breaches and confirmed that it has reminded the players and football management teams of their responsibilities.”

"Rules relating to kick-offs and restarts help ensure the organization of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs," it said.

"It also ensures the broadcast of all 380 league matches around the world is kept to schedule."