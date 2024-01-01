Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender
REVEALED: Obi-Martin selects Man Utd ahead of "higher German bids"
Man Utd agree personal terms with Moroccan star

Man City hit by hefty Prem fine over kickoff delays

Man City hit by hefty Prem fine over kickoff delays
Man City hit by hefty Prem fine over kickoff delays
Man City hit by hefty Prem fine over kickoff delaysAction Plus
Premier League champions Manchester City have been fined £2.09 million by the league.

The Citizens have accepted the fine as part of an issue that has been plaguing them for two seasons.

Advertisement
Advertisement

City have been coming out late for the start and after half-time of matches at home for the past two campaigns.

The Premier League stated that City had "apologized for the accepted breaches and confirmed that it has reminded the players and football management teams of their responsibilities.”

"Rules relating to kick-offs and restarts help ensure the organization of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs," it said.

"It also ensures the broadcast of all 380 league matches around the world is kept to schedule."

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester City
Related Articles
Barcelona make offer for Man City wing-back Cancelo
Man City boss Guardiola: Barcelona midfielder Bernal was extraordinary
Alvarez responds to Guardiola's harsh comments on his Man City future