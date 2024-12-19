Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?
Atletico Madrid preparing a huge bid for Man Utd star Garnacho
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January

Man City hero Kinkladze: Silva my favourite

Ansser Sadiq
Man City hero Kinkladze: Silva my favourite
Man City hero Kinkladze: Silva my favouriteTribalfootball
Ex-Manchester City star Georgi Kinkladze has spoken about his favourite player from recent times.

The Georgian wasn’t at the Citizens when they were nearly as dominant as they have been in recent years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While speaking with the BBC, the cult hero talked about his impressions of City’s modern day stars.

He stated: “All of them, they are amazing. But my favourite player is David Silva, followed by Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.”

On Silva, he added: “He played similar football to me. He was left-footed and carried the ball with good vision.

“We could play together but it would be better if we played together in a Guardiola system. He is the best coach in the world. He's proven everything - in Barcelona, Munich and now here.”

On modern playmakers, he added: “There aren't any playmakers anymore. Most teams play with a 4-3-3 system. During my time in England especially, teams played 4-4-2. But I always played like a playmaker.”

He concluded on City coming out of their current run of bad form: “They have missed very big players like Rodri and De Bruyne. But this is football - you can't win every game. The most important thing is that they are fighting to win.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueSilva DavidKinkladze GeorgiDe Bruyne KevinAguero SergioManchester City
Related Articles
Aguero says Man City need to new midfielder this January
De Bruyne: I can still make difference at Man City
Man City top brass accept Pep's squad now needs major overhaul