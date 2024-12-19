Man City hero Kinkladze: Silva my favourite

Ex-Manchester City star Georgi Kinkladze has spoken about his favourite player from recent times.

The Georgian wasn’t at the Citizens when they were nearly as dominant as they have been in recent years.

While speaking with the BBC, the cult hero talked about his impressions of City’s modern day stars.

He stated: “All of them, they are amazing. But my favourite player is David Silva, followed by Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.”

On Silva, he added: “He played similar football to me. He was left-footed and carried the ball with good vision.

“We could play together but it would be better if we played together in a Guardiola system. He is the best coach in the world. He's proven everything - in Barcelona, Munich and now here.”

On modern playmakers, he added: “There aren't any playmakers anymore. Most teams play with a 4-3-3 system. During my time in England especially, teams played 4-4-2. But I always played like a playmaker.”

He concluded on City coming out of their current run of bad form: “They have missed very big players like Rodri and De Bruyne. But this is football - you can't win every game. The most important thing is that they are fighting to win.”