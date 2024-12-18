Aguero says Man City need to a new midfielder this January due to injury crisis

Former striker Sergio Aguero expects Manchester City to sign a midfielder in the January window.

The Citizens have been lost in midfield without Spaniard Rodri, who suffered an ACL injury earlier this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

Without the Ballon d’Or winner, City have been vulnerable and have lost eight out of their past 11 matches in all competitions.

Aguero told Stake: The injuries of Rodri and Kovacic (less lengthy but still meaningful) have left that part of the field wanting.

“I’d assume that's where we'll likely see a new signing but I don't have a particular horse in the race.

City are looking at Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as winter signings.