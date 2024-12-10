Man City hearing against 115 charges now concluded

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City’s hearing regarding 115 Premier League rules breaches has come to a conclusion.

There is no verdict at present, but The Mail states that all the arguments have been made.

A three-man panel will now have to consider the charges brought forth by the top flight.

The Premier League have accused City of inflating sponsorships and using other tricks to get arounds its FFP requirements.

The club are denying wrongdoing, but know that even a few guilty verdicts could lead to significant penalties.

The club could be docked a huge number of points this season or beyond.

While it is a more remote possibility, relegation one or several divisions is even possible.

 

