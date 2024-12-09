Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Ashworth has left Man Utd
REVEALED: Ratcliffe was furious with Ashworth's Man Utd claim
Ashworth pushed Southgate for Man Utd job over Amorim
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice

Guardiola eager to add Newcastle's Guimaraes to his Man City squad in major January move

Ansser Sadiq
Guardiola eager to add Newcastle's Guimaraes to his Man City squad in January move
Guardiola eager to add Newcastle's Guimaraes to his Man City squad in January moveAnsser Sadiq
Manchester City are desperate to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies have been keen to hold onto the Brazilian, given his importance to manager Eddie Howe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This stance is likely to continue in the January transfer window, but City will test their resolve.

Per The Mail, Pep Guardiola is very eager to bring in Guimaraes to give his midfield more balance and energy.

City are without Rodri for the rest of the season and want to reinforce in that area.

Another option would be  Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, while Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is also admired.

 

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>

Mentions
Bruno GuimaraesGuardiola PepHowe EddieManchester CityNewcastle UtdCrystal PalacePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Ashworth's manager shortlist snubbed by Man Utd top brass
Man City keen to setup swap for Palace midfielder Wharton
Howe reveals Newcastle will have to sell to buy players this January