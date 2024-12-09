Guardiola eager to add Newcastle's Guimaraes to his Man City squad in major January move

Guardiola eager to add Newcastle's Guimaraes to his Man City squad in January move

Manchester City are desperate to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies have been keen to hold onto the Brazilian, given his importance to manager Eddie Howe.

This stance is likely to continue in the January transfer window, but City will test their resolve.

Per The Mail, Pep Guardiola is very eager to bring in Guimaraes to give his midfield more balance and energy.

City are without Rodri for the rest of the season and want to reinforce in that area.

Another option would be Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, while Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is also admired.

