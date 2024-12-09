Tribal Football
Guardiola set to give new Man City wonderkid a chance after Jan rethink

Manchester City appear to be ready to unleash Claudio Echeverri on the Premier League.

The Citizens had planned to loan out Echeverri back to River Plate for another half-season.

However, when he arrives in January, manager Pep Guardiola may give him first-team game time.

Per The Mirror, Guardiola knows that he needs strength in depth for the second half of the season.

Echeverri would be able to fill in for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish.

Whether he is ready for such a step up is not yet clear, given he has not played in Europe.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuardiola PepEcheverri ClaudioManchester City
