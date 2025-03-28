Man City have Girona plans for Echeverri

Manchester City plan to send Claudio Echeverri away on-loan next season.

The Argentine youngster joined City last month, though is yet to make his debut.

TyC Sports reports the 19-year-old will move within the City Group to Girona FC this summer.

Before the move, however, Echeverri is expected to participate in the summer preseason under City manager Pep Guardiola.

The 19 year-old moved to City from River Plate, penning a deal to 2028.