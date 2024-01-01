Man City hatch plan for Corinthians youngster Luiz Gustavo

Manchester City are eyeing Corinthians youngster Luiz Gustavo.

City Football Group (CFG) are readying a move for the prospect, who is yet to make his senior debut for Corinthians.

CFG wish to employ the 'Savinho plan' for Gustavo, where they would sign the attacking midfielder and place him within their club network with a view to eventually signing him for City.

Gustavo, an U17 Brazil international, has a contract to 2025 with a buyout clause set at €50m.

However, CFG will seek to negotiate a much lower price for the youngster.