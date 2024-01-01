Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea STUNNED by Osimhen's contract demands
Flamengo coach Tite admits Man Utd want Wesley
Man Utd boss Ten Hag on new signings: We have to look for better
Arteta explains Timber Arsenal start

Man City hatch plan for Corinthians youngster Luiz Gustavo

Man City hatch plan for Corinthians youngster Luiz Gustavo
Man City hatch plan for Corinthians youngster Luiz Gustavo
Man City hatch plan for Corinthians youngster Luiz GustavoAction Plus
Manchester City are eyeing Corinthians youngster Luiz Gustavo.

City Football Group (CFG) are readying a move for the prospect, who is yet to make his senior debut for Corinthians.

Advertisement
Advertisement

CFG wish to employ the 'Savinho plan' for Gustavo, where they would sign the attacking midfielder and place him within their club network with a view to eventually signing him for City.

Gustavo, an U17 Brazil international, has a contract to 2025 with a buyout clause set at €50m.

However, CFG will seek to negotiate a much lower price for the youngster.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCorinthiansManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Corinthians chief Alves confirms Balotelli contract talks
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Guardiola insists Man City squad now 'closed'