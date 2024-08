Guardiola insists Man City squad now 'closed'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists his squad is "closed".

Guardiola says there will be no late sales for City in the final week of the market.

"No, everyone will stay," said Guardiola.

"We don't have that squad depth. We have 19, 20, 21 players. There are many matches and all of them will be needed."

Guardiola was speaking after re-signing Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona on Thursday.