Man City hand scholarship deals to 12 youngsters

Manchester City have pushed ahead with offering scholarships to 12 youth players.

The Citizens want to continue the great work they have done to make their academy among the best in Europe.

Manager Pep Guardiola may soon have many more young talents to choose from.

Per the club website, 12 players have been welcomed into the City scholars program.

The players include: Kaden Braithwaite, Seth Chingwaro, Charlie Courtman, Leke Drake, Reigan Heskey, Max Hudson, Jayden Lienou, Stephen Mfuni, Kylan Midwood, Tyrone Samba, Oliver Tevenan and Oliver Whatmuff.