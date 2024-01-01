Tribal Football
Man City hand nine youngsters to pro deals
Several Manchester City Academy players have put pen to paper on professional contracts.

The Citizens have rewarded nine young players from their academy with new deals.

The likes of Rhys Thomas, Kian Noble, Matty Warhurst, Daniel Batty, Jack Wint, Spike Brits, Brooklyn Nfonkeu, Harrison Parker and Luca Fletcher are all staying.

Thomas, Batty, Nfonkeu and Fletcher will be a part of the senior group within their Elite Development squad.

The Citizens have been producing a great deal of talent from their academy over the past few years.

The likes of Phi Foden, Oscar Bobb, and now Chelsea star Cole Palmer all broke through.

