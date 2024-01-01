Man City great Silva unhappy with today's football: Too robotic

Tribal Football
Manchester City great David Silva has taken aim at today's football.

Silva was forced into retirement last year after a preseason injury with Real Sociedad.

He told AS: "Now, football is almost entirely physical, I had already noticed it in my last years. Everything is more robotic. Talent has less freedom, but those who have it adapt and take it away. It is harder to see.

"But there are teams that maintain this philosophy, although adapted to the physicality that I mentioned. Look at Barcelona how they play, or Imanol's Real, who is a coach who likes to have the ball, to press... Xabi Alonso, Arteta, Guardiola...

"There are still many with this philosophy that I learned from Luis Aragonés."

