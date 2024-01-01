Man City forward Oboavwoduo happy studying Haaland's game

Manchester City's teenage forward Justin Oboavwoduo appreciated working closely with Erling Haaland in preseason.

Oboavwoduo admits studying Haaland's game up close was a huge opportunity.

"You obviously pick up on the analysis that the manager does for his movements and how they look to find him and how he occupies the centre-halves to help create space for other players on the pitch," Oboavwoduo, 18, told the Manchester Evening News. "Sometimes he's not too involved but it's for the benefit of the team.

"You're sometimes sacrificing yourself for the team. it's all of them details really. Sometimes I get frustrated when I don't get the ball but if I get the ball in dangerous areas it's better. When I speak to him, that's what his trade-offs are.

"He wants to get the ball in areas where he can score where he can hurt the opposition. The analysts work on that, how he trains and how every finish is important to him. He always wants to hit the back of the net and every action is focused.

"Obviously I want to learn from all the attacking players because they are similar to me. I look at Erling, how he moves in the box. He's a really good player to be able to see his movements and take ideas from. I can play attacking midfield so I look at Kevin (De Bruyne), Kova (Mateo Kovacic), Jack (Grealish) and Oscar (Bobb)."