Man City face fixture crisis due to Carabao Cup

Manchester City have been handed a fixture crisis this season due to the Carabao Cup.

The Citizens have to take on Arsenal in the Premier League and then play Watford in the cup two days later.

They are playing on Tuesday September 24th in the cup, after playing on Sunday September 22nd against the Gunners.

As a result, they will have no time to train or prepare for the cup game, which could lead to heavy rotation.

"Today I don't think it's acceptable we have to play," star midfielder Bernardo Silva said last season when they were faced with a similar schedule due to Champions League and FA Cup games.

"It's too much. Today was too much. We played 120 minutes less than three days ago. There's no excuse for the game to not be tomorrow (Sunday). It's not acceptable. For all of us as a team that's how we feel."