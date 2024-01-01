Al Nassr plan second offer for Man City midfielder Kovacic

Al Nassr are eyeing Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

The Saudis are targeting the Croatia international on recommendation of captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo played with Kovacic at Real Madrid and is a big fan of the City midfielder.

Al Nassr made a late bid to sign the 30-year-old before the Saudi transfer window closed on Monday.

However, they failed to offload Sadio Mané, 32, to make room for a foreign player.

Instead, Al Nassr will make another attempt with Kovacic when the transfer window opens in January, says CBS.