Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba reconnects with Juventus online
Man Utd set to sign three promising youngsters
Galatasaray target Casemiro makes new Man Utd decision
Antony makes definitive Man Utd decision

Al Nassr plan second offer for Man City midfielder Kovacic

Al Nassr plan second offer for Man City midfielder Kovacic
Al Nassr plan second offer for Man City midfielder Kovacic
Al Nassr plan second offer for Man City midfielder KovacicAction Plus
Al Nassr are eyeing Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

The Saudis are targeting the Croatia international on recommendation of captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ronaldo played with Kovacic at Real Madrid and is a big fan of the City midfielder.

Al Nassr made a late bid to sign the 30-year-old before the Saudi transfer window closed on Monday.

However, they failed to offload Sadio Mané, 32, to make room for a foreign player.

Instead, Al Nassr will make another attempt with Kovacic when the transfer window opens in January, says CBS.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKovacic MateoRonaldo CristianoSadio ManeAl NassrManchester CitySaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City keeper future in doubt as Saudi deal emerges
Man City reject opening Al Nassr offer for Ederson
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions