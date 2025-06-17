Man City defender Walker agrees Everton move

Tribal Football
Departing Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker has agreed a move to Everton.

The Sun says the veteran defender has settled on a 12 month deal with the Toffees.

Walker spent the second-half of last season on-loan with AC Milan, but they passed on signing him permanently.

Instead, the right-back will continue his career in England with Everton.

Walker and Everton will now hold talks with City about whether the arrangement will be another loan or if the Sky Blues will release him from the final year of his contract.

