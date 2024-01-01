Man City defender Stones lays out England ambitions

Tribal Football
Manchester City defender John Stones has set a new ambition for his national team career.

Stones and his teammates were unable to win Euro 2024, going down in the final 1-0 to Spain.

While he admits that pain will last for a long time, Stones is determined to get to a century of England caps.

“(100 caps?) Yeah, 100 percent,” declared Stones to reporters. 

“To see Harry (Kane) do that, I never thought I would get 50 caps but I hit 75 and now it is 81. 

“I got told I have leveled with Rio (Ferdinand) - that is a massive achievement for me personally and it is a bit strange to say.”

