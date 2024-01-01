Villa midfielder Onana responds to De Bruyne blast

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne was furious with his Belgium teammates this week.

De Bruyne, who has always set the highest standards for himself and colleagues, was furious at how they lost 2-0 to France in the Nations League.

The City man did not feel as though everyone in a Belgium shirt was playing to their full potential.

“There are players who don’t perform their duties and then you get into trouble,” he said to Belgian reporters after the game.

“If you’re not good enough, you have to give it your all, but even that is not done by some. Some things are unacceptable.”

In response, Aston Villa's Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana said: “That is a statement that makes sense.

“We can play poorly, that can happen to anyone, but we have to do our best and radiate motivation. He said at half-time that everyone had to play better. With more intensity, because this is not Belgium.”