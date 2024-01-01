Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
Man Utd pair Rashford, Malacia in nasty car crash with hospital visit needed
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We're shopping for better
Souness bashes Man Utd captain Fernandes in latest interview

Man City defender Gvardiol: Slow start due to confidence

Man City defender Gvardiol: Slow start due to confidence
Man City defender Gvardiola: Slow start due to confidence
Man City defender Gvardiola: Slow start due to confidenceAction Plus
Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has explained his slow start last season.

The Croatia international finished the season superbly, but admits he struggled in the beginning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gvardiol told the Daily Mail: "I woke up and started performing. I made a lot of stupid mistakes last season. I had to learn to play more simply and that's what I did at the end of the season.

"Before, I just played the ball to the first teammate I saw.

"I went through a period without confidence and that is very normal."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGvardiol JoskoManchester City
Related Articles
Manchester City close to agreeing sale of crucial defender to Spanish side
Man City striker Haaland: Players were clearly tired during Euros
Saudi pair willing to meet price for Man City wing-back Cancelo