Man City defender Gvardiol: Slow start due to confidence

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has explained his slow start last season.

The Croatia international finished the season superbly, but admits he struggled in the beginning.

Gvardiol told the Daily Mail: "I woke up and started performing. I made a lot of stupid mistakes last season. I had to learn to play more simply and that's what I did at the end of the season.

"Before, I just played the ball to the first teammate I saw.

"I went through a period without confidence and that is very normal."