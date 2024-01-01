Manchester City close to agreeing sale of crucial defender to Spanish side

Manchester City are close to the sale of full back Sergio Gomez to Spanish side Real Sociedad as the club wastes no time in the summer window.

City are negotiating a buy-back clause and sell-on clause in a deal worth around £8m.

Gomez is only 23 years old and could be a great addition to manager Pep Guardiola’s side if there wasn’t such quality packed into his preferred position.

Other higher quality players such as Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji have filled in that full back position despite being primarily centre back which shows the lack of faith in Gomez.

The full back has started just two games for the Blues and will be looking to gain first team football at Sociedad if he joins the club.