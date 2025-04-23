Man City defender Dias: Victory over Villa massively important

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias is convinced victory over Aston Villa could be decisive in the top four race.

City are now sitting third after Tuesday night's 2-1 win.

“They’re on the run with us to this top five. Because of that it was a special game to get the three points,” Dias said afterwards.

“Four games to go and all of them will be massively important. I really wanted today to get the three points.

“We know how tight it is and how tight it will be until the end. Today, I can’t quantify how important today was. It was a massive step for us.

“It’s one of them. I don’t think I’d rather win it any other way.”

"This means everything to us"

Dias admits the players are desperate for Champions League qualification.

“I mean, this means everything to us,” he declared.

“We know exactly what circumstances we are in, this top four or top five means everything to us.

“This is our Premier League this season, this is our main trophy. Of course we have the FA Cup left and the Club World Cup, but this right now means everything to us.”